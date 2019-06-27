Khloe Kardashian split from Tristan for good when he went behind her back with Jordyn Woods

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has come under fire for sharing a gushing birthday message to her as she celebrates turning 35.

Tristan put comment restrictions on his picture, but it was shared on The Shade Room where Khloe’s fans made no secret of the fact they didn’t appreciate the upload.

‘Boy go to hell,’ one fumed, while another declared, ‘Men like this are so toxic.’

Another thought they had him sussed when they wrote, ‘Translation: ‘You’re my daughter’s mum so better give you a birthday shout out (for the sake of PR). But don’t misunderstand. I still don’t want you! I’m good thx, enjoy.’

While a fourth commented, ‘Where was this energy before though?’

Guys like this always send “blessings” your way after they ruin your life,’ said another.

However, Khloe – who welcomed their daughter True last April – didn’t seem to mind so much as she liked the snap.

Tristan’s post comes just days after Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed the fall out of the NBA star and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods kissing at a party as more cheating allegations rocked his relationship with Khloe.

Discussing the betrayal, Khloe admitted, ‘Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of. Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was [Jordyn].’

Kylie then revealed she had confronted Jordyn about it, ‘I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, like, “I’m scared of you now. That you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'”

Kylie continued, ‘And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about, like, “You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t even thinking about yourself.”‘

A month after the scandalous story emerged, Jordyn addressed the drama on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk and fiercely denied sleeping with Tristan.

According to the model, it was a kiss ‘on the lips, no tongues’.