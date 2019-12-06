Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she has forgiven Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson for their alleged cheating scandal.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to share a statement with her over 100 million followers, announcing that she has decided to ‘forgive’ the pair for last year’s cheating scandal.

‘I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative,’ wrote Khloe. ‘I am allowed to forgive. Forgiveness is a strength and not a weakness. I am allowed to forgive people but still not accept their behaviours.

‘I’m also allowed to protect my space,’ she continued. ‘I am allowed to choose who I want in my life and who I do not. I’m also allowed to wish people well and sincerely mean it.’

‘I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life,’ she continued. ‘Regardless of what they have done or not done to me. I want people to be kinder in this world.’

‘I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!’ wrote Khloe, who shares one-year-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan.

‘Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else?’

‘I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain,’ she added. ‘It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. My holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end.’

In a second story post, the reality star clairifed that she was referring to both ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, writing, ‘That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me’.

‘I have moved on,’ added Khloe, ‘found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!’.

‘Hate is heavy,’ she concluded, ‘and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around’.