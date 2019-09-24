Tristan Thompson leaves flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram

Tristan Thompson has reached out to ex Khloe Kardashian, leaving a flirty comment on her Instagram.

Tristan Thompson has left a flirty comment on ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page, just weeks after the reality star revealed that he had tried to kiss her.

The Kardashian sister was in a relationship with the NBA player for around a year, during which time they welcomed a daughter together, one-year-old True Thompson.

The pair went their separate ways when allegations came out that Tristan had cheated on the 35-year-old with model Jordyn Woods, best friend of Khloe’s younger sister 22-year-old Kylie Jenner.

Since the scandal, Khloe has made an effort to stay friendly with 28-year-old Tristan for the sake of their daughter, but it seems like Tristan may have a bit more then friendship on his mind.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram page to share a series of snaps from her new campaign with fashion line Guess.

Sharing four gorgeous modelling shots with her nearly 100 million followers of her dressed in a denim corset with blonde curls in her hair, mirroring late model and TV star Anna Nicole Smith, the mum-of-one wrote: ‘❥ Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥’.

Her post was met with more than two million likes and a stream of complimentary comments.

But one comment in particular stood out and that was one from ex-boyfriend Tristan.

In a comment that has since been deleted, Tristan wrote ‘Perfection’ followed by the emoji symbol of the face with red heart eyes.

The flirty comment comes after Khloe recently admitted that Tristan tried to kiss her.

Speaking in the family’s reality programme about how she invited Tristan over for True’s first birthday to ease tensions between the two, the reality star said that her former beau had tried to kiss her.

But Khloe held her ground and stayed strong!