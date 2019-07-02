There's even MORE drama to come...

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire for fat shaming Jordyn Woods in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The E! Series has been showing the devastating fall out after NBA player Tristan Thompson hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s now former BFF.

In a sneak peek at the explosive season finale, Khloe can be seen chatting on the phone to one of Tristan’s pals.

In the heated conversation, Khloe yells down that the phone that True’s dad is a ‘liar’ and claims the pair had ‘both admitted’ to cheating.

She also added that the pair were ‘fat f***king a**holes’.

‘Liar! Liar! Tristan, f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Those both fat f*****g assholes,’ Khloe screams.

She goes on, ‘Don’t f*****g lie to me about lying, though.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘Don’t f*****g say that you didn’t do something that you f*****g did when you both f*****g told me that you kissed, b**ches!’

After watching the heated clip, countless fans flocked to social media to call Khloe out for body shaming.

One tweeted, ‘Khloe calling Jordyn Woods fat and acting like she herself didn’t pay thousands of dollars to make sure she never heard someone call her that word again is outttta pocket yo.’

A second shared, ‘Sooooo @khloekardashian has a whole tv show about fitness, @RevengeBody, yet calls Jordyn Woods fat on national television after crying for years about being body shamed by the media. You got lipo and lost your damn mind! You got your nerve.’

However, the comments don’t appear to have fazed Khloe, who took to Twitter to thank her fans for sticking by her side.

‘I seriously love love love you all! I am so blown away by the love and support ahhhhh I’m just dying,’ she tweeted.