The KUWTK star apologised for any pain she may have caused

Khloe Kardashian has addressed bombshell claims she cheated with Tristan Thompson when his then-girlfriend was pregnant with their child.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who split from the NBA player for good earlier this year following numerous cheating allegations, has always denied she started dating him while he was still with his ex Jordan Craig.

However, court documents, obtained by US website Radar Online, allege Tristan started cheating on Jordan a month after she discovered she was pregnant.

Khloe, 34, was named at Tristan’s ‘mistress’ in the child support filling made by Jordan in November.

While Khloe didn’t refer to any specific reports, she told her millions of followers she needed to get across ‘my truth’ before posting a lengthy statement.

‘My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,’ she began.

‘After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,’ she said.

‘He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met,’ Khloe continued. ‘He had me talk with his most inner circle.

‘He showed my physical poof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point.

‘His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.

‘This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!

‘I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe.’

Finishing her post, Khloe offered an apology to Jordan for any hurt she may have caused.

‘Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way,’ she added.

‘No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH.’

Khloe and Tristan split for good earlier this year following reports the NBA athlete cheated with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

The pair, who started dating in 2016, welcomed daughter True in April of last year.