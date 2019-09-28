The CBB star is expecting her first child

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq has announced she’s pregnant, but hasn’t yet revealed who the baby daddy is.

In an unusual move, Malika revealed the happy baby news on Instagram via a sponsored post.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 36, teamed up with Clear Blue for the big reveal.

In the snap shared with her 4.4 million followers, she’s holding up a positive test while beaming into the camera.

‘I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!’ Malika wrote.

‘I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me.

‘I am yours, baby, and you are mine.’

She then gave a big shout out to her sponsor and added ‘2020 baby!’.

BFF Khloe, who welcomed her first daughter True in April 2018, rushed to publicly congratulate her with a sweet message shared under the snap.

‘Congratulations Mika May!!!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!!! I love you and baby madly.’

She also posted a black and white shot of them on her Instagram page and added more well wishes, writing: ‘My baby is having a baby!!!! I am literally so so excited. Congratulations Mika! I love you!!’

Thrilled Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris commented: ‘Congratulations Mika! Wowza we love you.’

Malika, who is due in March, didn’t mention who the baby father is, with People magazine reporting she prefers not to disclose the identity yet.

She told the publication: ‘I have always wanted to be a mother and it’s still a little bit surprising but I’m overjoyed!

‘I’m a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion… I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.’

Malika is believed to have split from long-term boyfriend rapper O.T. Genasis, 31, in June.

Congrats Malika!