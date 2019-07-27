Katie announced her engagement live on Loose Women

Katie Price’s third husband Kieran Hayler has broken his silence after the former glamour model revealed she is engaged to on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson.

Kieran and Katie, who tied the knot in 2013, split for good in May 2018 but they’re still legally married.

Despite their rocky relationship, Kieran only had kind words to say about Katie’s most recent engagement.

‘Congratulations to them both, I wish them well,’ the 32-year-old told The Sun Online.

Katie, 41, announced her engagement live on Loose Women earlier this week as she flashed her ring to Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha.

‘Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go, I’ve got love in my life,’ the mum-of-five told the panel.

‘The thing is, he puts me in my place,’ she continued. ‘He’s strict with me and I’m not used to that. He’s a good guy, he’s so good with Harvey, Harvey is obsessed with him.

‘Things are actually going well. I’ve got the man,’ she added. ‘I’m happy.’

She also spoke about her relationship with estranged husband Kieran, admitting they’re now on good terms.

‘The thing is with me and Kieran, we would never have split up if he’d behaved himself. He knows it.

‘I get on so well with Kieran. The banter we have, we get on so well. We’ve got two children together.

‘It’s so nice when you get on with your ex when you’ve got children.’

In the same chat, Katie said her relationship with first husband Peter Andre, who she shares 14-year-old Junior and 12-year-old Princess with, is also on the mend.

‘Kieran and Kris get on,’ she insisted.

‘They do get on so that’s good, with Pete, I’m talking to Pete a bit – I talk to Emily more than him – so things are going well.’

Oddly, on the very same day she announced her engagement she also left a comment on Pete’s Instagram account under a post about furniture.

The Mysterious Girl singer had uploaded a snap showing off his new garden furniture, which was captioned: ‘I’ve surprised Emily with all this furniture to make the most of this summer. She better be happy when she comes home.’

Demanding her own freebies, Katie later commented: ‘I want some furniture from them x.