Katie Price's ex has hit out at her 'feral' parenting

Kieran Hayler has claimed his daughter Bunny always returns from her mum Katie Price’s house dirty and covered in make-up.

The former stripper shares Bunny, four, and Jett, five, with Katie, and says he’s a much stricter parent than she is and it’s easy to tell when Bunny has been to Katie’s house because she comes back ‘with a browner face than usual’.

The 32-year-old – who is now dating Michelle Pentecost – told new! magazine: ‘When they’re with Kate, they’re allowed to do whatever they want, whereas I’m the stricter parent.

‘It’s the same with Pete [Katie’s first husband Peter Andre]. He’s a lot like me. I just want them to know there are certain boundaries.’

Katie, who is also mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, once said she wanted her children to be ‘feral’.

And Kieran has confirmed these comments are accurate, saying the children are ‘constantly barefoot’.

He said: ‘I’ll bring them in and they’ve got black feet. Jett’s always got black toenails… At Kate’s they get to go straight into the garden and the woods and play.’

Despite Katie’s house being dubbed a ‘mucky mansion’, Kieran has insisted it’s ‘fine’ and he has no problems with the children spending time there.

However, he confessed he does worry about the kids not wearing shoes while they’re playing outside.

He added: ‘But they’re kids at the end of the day. The house isn’t dangerous – it’s just the kids run everywhere and anywhere.’

Katie once said her and Kieran’s parenting techniques are very different.

Speaking at the launch of her new kids’ clothing ranges, the 41-year-old said: ‘All I’ll say is. I’m my parent this side, and the other side parent’s eating ethic is very different to mine.’

Turning to her daughter Princess, who she shares with Peter Andre, she added, ‘Your side, dad’s side eat different to my side.’

‘[They are] completely different. They’re very strict, I’m very laid back.

‘I’d rather my kids be quite feral, get to know, work things out themselves. Eat what you like, try what you like. Rather than worry about if it puts on weight, and this and that. Trust me.

‘But then at the same time. When kids’ parents split up they learn to adapt.’