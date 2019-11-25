With 62.4 million followers on Twitter and 152 million on Instagram, it's safe to say Kim Kardashian West is fairly influential on social media.

And on Sunday the KUWTK star nearly broke the internet with her latest hack – putting M&M’s in the microwave.

Kim, 39, shared the life-changing hack on Twitter, writing, “This is how you eat M&M’s! Microwave them for 30 seconds then enjoy the melted magic!”

And the simple tweet made fans go wild, saying, “Thank u Kim, legend,” “It’s a revolution,” “Everyone deserves to know this” and “Omg this has to be a new trend.”

It comes after her sister, Kourtney, taught fans the correct way to eat a KitKat back in 2016.

Kim has dabbled in fashion, social media and even the law (and is currently training to be a lawyer). And, after discovering her new skills as a food influencer, fans think Kim’s found her new calling: “Yasss chef Kim!”

Another said, “And people say you have no talent.”

Kim’s tweet comes just days after she weighed in on a much more serious topic – the scrutiny Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing.

Having experienced what it’s like to live life under the glare of the public eye, Kim – who is married to Kanye West – said she sympathises with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with what [ Harry’s] mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, and what I would want for them is just the safest place.”

Harry has made no secret of the fact he will do all he can to “protect” his wife and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Kim doesn’t blame him.

“I can definitely empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it,” she explained.

Get a girl who can do both, eh!