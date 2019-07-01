The reality star has done a major U-turn

Kim Kardashian has announced she will be chaining the name of her Kimono shapewear line.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was accused of being insensitive to Japanese history and tradition with the new brand name.

The nude-coloured underwear was announced on Tuesday 25 June and immediately came under fire.

The Kyoto mayor, Daisaku Kadokawa, even penned an open letter to the star highlighting the cultural importance of the kimono.

Taking to Twitter today, Kim said she would be launching the line under a new name.

‘Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,’ she wrote.

‘What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public,’ Kim added alongside a picture of her modelling a brown bodysuit from the collection.

‘I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind.’

She finished, ‘My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name.

‘I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.’

It comes a week after she initially said she wasn’t prepared to change the name.

In a statement given to The New York Times, the reality star insisted the line was an intentional “nod to the beauty and detail” that goes into making a kimono.

It’s not the first time Kim has been accused of cultural appropriation. Last year, she came under heavy criticism for styling her hair in what she called ‘Bo Derek braids’.