OMG 🔥

Kim Kardashian sent fans into meltdown last night with her latest sizzling hot Insta’ upload.

The iconic reality star, who is known for her enviable curves, world famous family and lavish lifestyle, raked in a tsunami of likes and left hordes of her 157 million followers in awe when she graced her grid with a sensational series of snaps.

Mum-of-four Kim posted a trio of photos of herself spread across the sand on a Cabo beach, showing off her taut, tanned figure in a metallic orange, cut out swimsuit.

Wearing her sleek, dark hair in a long, neat braid and accessorising with a pair of huge sunglasses and some drop hoop earrings, the social media sensation glowed as she writhed around on the shore.

Looking radiant in the glowing sunshine, Kimmy flashed her famously peachy bottom and struck a smouldering pose for the camera.

Obviously, Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner made sure to send her sibling some love, leaving a says-it-all fire emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile loads of Kardashian super fans swarmed to leave more words of admiration.

‘Can’t take my eyes off you 😍,’ penned one, while a second added, ‘Come on Kimberly 😍.’

Another was keen to know if the KKW Beauty founder’s husband was responsible for the fire pics, asking, ‘Did Kanye take these?’

One more seemed to be loving everything about the upload, ‘The hoops, the hair, the lip, IM DEAD! 😍.’

Tbh, we agree.