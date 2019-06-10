The cutest!

Kim Kardashian has finally treated fans to a close-up look at newborn son Psalm West.

The reality star and husband Kanye West kept their millions of fans guessing after taking their time to reveal the little boy’s name and share the first picture.

But, a month after the power couple welcomed their fourth child, they’ve finally let fans have a proper peek at the adorable tot.

In the snap shared with her 141 million followers, Psalm – who is a spitting image of sister Chicago – is fast asleep with his arms folded behind his head.

Kim simply captioned it, ‘Psalm Ye.’

‘Wow he’s perfect,’ one follower commented, while Khloe Kardahsian’s best friend Malika shared, ‘Sweetest.’

Some fans have speculated that Ye could be the tot’s middle name, but his birth certificate doesn’t list one, reports US website TMZ.

Kim and Kanye made fans wait for a week before revealing the child’s biblical name.

Doing it in true Kardashian fashion, Kim waited until Mother’s Day in the US to announce it.

She posted a screenshot of a text message showing an adorable image of the new arrival sleeping in his cot.

The picture was accompanied by a heartwarming message from her rapper husband which read:

‘Beautiful Mother’s Day

‘With the arrival of our fourth child

‘We are blessed beyond measure

‘We have everything we need.’

Kim and Kanye are also parents to North, five, Saint, three and 18 month old Chicago.