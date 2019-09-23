Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were mocked on stage at the Emmy’s.

The two sisters, who are part of the famous Kardashian clan, were at this year’s Emmy’s to present the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Series.

The pair took to the stage to with an introductory speech to announce the nominees and went on to reveal the winner of the category.

However, members of the audience started laughing at the duo when they made their speech to introduce the category, after they claimed that their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians was ‘real’ and ‘unfiltered’.

The laughter started when 38-year-old Kim, started off the introductory speech saying: ‘Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people, just being themselves’.

The audience could be heard bursting into laughter straight after Kim had finished what she was saying.

Victoria’s Secret model Kendall then spoke, continuing ‘Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.’

The crowd continued to laugh at Kim and her 23-year-old sister, until they went on to announce the nominees for the category.

Viewers took to Twitter to mock the pair, saying that the audience’s reaction to the sisters was ‘pretty brilliant’.

‘The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian talking about real people is a mood #Emmys,’ wrote one viewer, while another added: ‘The audience laughing at Kim Kardashian is the funniest thing I’ve seen in days. #Emmys #Kardashians’.

‘Let us never forget that the entire Emmys crowd laughed at Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they described their show as “real,” “unscripted,” and “them being themselves”’ wrote another.

Another added: ‘Kim Kardashian: Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from REAL people, just being themselves.

‘Crowd: 😂😂😂’

Others commented: ‘The audience laughed when Kim Kardashian said “Our family knows firsthand how truly compelling television comes from REAL people, just being themselves”’, ‘Did the audience start laughing when the Kardashian/Jenners said they’re all about being themselves or something? #Emmys’ and ‘The audience laughing at the Kardashian sisters at the Emmys was pretty brilliant’.