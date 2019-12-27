Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner under fire for presents they bought for their kids North West and Stormi

We're not jealous at all...

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have been slammed by fans and followers after they revealed some of the presents they bought for their kids, North West and Stormi.

Kim’s eldest child received one of Michael Jackson’s jackets that he wore in 1997 at Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party, which they bought in an auction for over £50,000.

Speaking to her followers, she said, “Kanye and I gave North this jacket, and, this was Michael Jackson’s jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this.”

“We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas and we had it tacked up so she could wear it.

“The sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack the sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life. She’s so grateful and so excited.”

After she revealed the lavish gift, fans took to Twitter to slam the West couple, with one saying, ‘So Kim kardashian got North one of Michael Jackson jackets that he actually wore for a Christmas present. That’s crazy.’

Another said, ‘Don’t care how much Kim Kardashian loves Michael Jackson, she bought his jacket for her f**king child to wear it. They don’t know the real value of these memorabilia. Lady Gaga did the same thing, I hate it.’

Kylie also got a few people talking after revealing she bought Stormi a diamond ring. The clip was posted on her stories and then re-posted by fan accounts, where fans criticised the beauty mogul for buying the toddler such an expensive – and potentially dangerous due to choking fears – present.

One said, ‘I’m not being a hater I’m just saying a doll would’ve been FINE😩😭’, while another added, ‘What exactly is she going to do with that!? 😩🤦🏽‍♀️’

A third also wrote, ‘That’s a choking hazard!!!!👀👀👀’