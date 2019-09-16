It's good news for Kim

Kim Kardashian has been given the all clear from Lupus after testing positive for anti-bodies that cause the condition.

During the latest season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality mega star was seen complaining of symptoms similar to those of the autoimmune disease, telling her doctor: ‘I’ve been feeling so tired, so nauseous, and my hands are really getting swollen. I feel like I literally am falling apart. My hands are numb.’

It was then revealed that the mum-of-four, 38, had tested positive for both rheumatoid arthritis and lupus antibodies, but luckily neither have turned out to be the real issue.

The world famous business woman has in fact been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis, a type of arthritis that is linked to psoriasis that causes joints to be swollen and stiff.

Explaining the diagnosis, Kim’s doctor told her: ‘First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it.

‘You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes.

‘There’s nothing there right now.’

Clearly thankful to have not been diagnosed with Lupus, Kim insisted that the pain of psoriatic arthritis is something she can deal with, saying that the issue isn’t going to hold her back.

Opening up about the health scare, Kim told ET Online: ‘When you do have a diagnosis — or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren’t expecting — you definitely get in your head and for a second you kind of get this little depression of, like, “OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What’s my life gonna look like?”’

She also previously admitted that she had expected the worst, telling The Today Show: ‘When it’s really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what’s going to happen and how you’re going to live your life.’