Kim Kardashian is being mum-shamed because of THIS picture of daughter North

If there are any kids who will be used to the limelight, it’s the children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – Saint, North, Psalm and Chicago.

Since the birth of North back in 2013, all four children have pretty much always been in the public eye, thanks to their famous parents and, of course, to mum Kim sharing plenty of pictures of them on social media – and the latest snap of North is fuelling some controversy.

This particular picture has caused trolls to mum-shame Kim. It’s a holiday snap posted on her Instagram in which she is linking pinky fingers with her eldest daughter North, with the caption: “Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!”.

The picture is pretty adorable, and did get plenty of support, with sister Khloe writing: “You two are amazing!!!! Besties for life,” and actress LaLa Anthony writing: “Awwwwww. Besties”.

This all seems pretty reasonable, except for the fact that North is wearing huge hoop earrings – and people aren’t happy about it.