Kim Kardashian shared an adorably funny selfie with her eldest daughter, North, and fans can’t get over how much the little one looks like her dad, Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, reality mega star Kim shared the sweet photo with her 153 million followers, in which she and the six-year-old can be seen pulling some cheeky faces, with Kim playfully crossing her eyes and sticking her tongue out and North frowning at the camera.

In the comments section, hordes of Kim’s followers couldn’t help but point out North’s resemblance to her daddy.

One joked, ‘She stole kanyes whole face!’

While a second chipped in, ‘North aka little Kanye 😄,’ and a third added, ‘Omg she looks just like Kanye !!!’

‘There’s Kanye all in that expression,’ agreed a fourth.

Meanwhile, others simply couldn’t deal with the cuteness of the photo.

‘This is adorable,’ said one commenter

‘Northie is so cute 😍,’ penned another loyal fan, while one more gushed, ‘You’re such a good mom.’

There’s plenty of pics of Kim and Kanye’s other three children on Kim’s ‘Gram too.

Over Thanksgiving the beauty icon shared a series of images of her family, including a particularly sweet one of rapper Kanye cradling their youngest son, Psalm, alongside the caption, ‘So Thankful for my babies.’

Making sure to shed the spotlight on all of her little ones, Kim posted a lovely snapshot of her grinning with North, son Saint and daughter Chicago.

Adorable!