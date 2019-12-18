Kim Kardashian has revealed that she had to Photoshop daughter North onto the family Christmas card.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed the rather unorthodox way that the family had to photograph their Christmas card, explaining that her eldest daughter had to be edited onto it.

Kim made the revelation when she appeared on day time talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining to Ellen why six-year-old North had to be falsely added to the seasonal photo.

The mum-of-four revealed to Ellen that one the day when the family shot the Christmas card, North was in a bad mood and ended up refusing to be part of the photoshoot.

“North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot,” explained Kim. “She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever.”

The model and reality TV star said that she told her daughter that it was fine if she didn’t want to be in the photo and that the rest of the family would carry on shooting without her.

Kim and rapper husband Kanye West, along with their three other children four-year-old Saint, one-year-old Chicago and seven-month-old Saint, went on to shoot the card without oldest child North.

However, Kim said that her eldest daughter soon changed her mind about appearing on the Christmas card.

“The next day she woke up and was like ‘Mummy, I really want to do a card.’

“She said, ‘I just want a photoshoot with just you.’ So I said ‘Perfect,’ I called the photographer, had her come over. I said, ‘I have no makeup on now, I look totally different.

“Let’s just pretend – shoot us, but cut me out and you’ll Photoshop her in.’ And it looks like a beautiful card.”

Kim shared the sweet family card to her Instagram page, and fans seem to love it with the post raking up nearly 8.5 million likes in a few days.

We wonder what the rest of the family’s cards will look like!