Kim Kardashian has hit back at critics.

Another day, another Kim Kardashian backlash.

This time it’s all to do with a humble (or not so humble in this case) everyday kitchen appliance that seems to have baffled social media users – her fridge.

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Twitter page to share a promotion for her shapewear brand Skims, posting a snap of herself in the comfortable loungewear while getting something out of her fridge.

However, the business-owner was met with backlash after social media users were baffled at how little food she had inside her fridge.

Twitter users questioned the star, with hundreds of comments along the lines of, ‘Holy crap your fridge is completely empty’, ‘your fridge is so sad lol. What if the kids want a cheese stick or a yogurt?’, ‘😒Where are the snacks Kim? So disappointed. 😂 @KimKardashian’ and ‘I see nothing in that fridge that reflects a family with 4 kids haha! I just cant relate. Sorry’.

Another questioned, ‘Where da groceries at’, while one joked, ‘Yall eat air too??coz I see no food in that fridge ma’am’.

However, others guessed that this might be simply be a surplus fridge, writing, ‘We all know she’s rich enough so honestly that’s probably just her milk fridge 😂😂’, ‘That’s clearly the milk fridge, next to the water fridge. Just your normal everyday household’ and ‘I bet she has a fridge for just food because look at the fridge next to that one with just water in it!!’.

And in true Kim K style, the mum-of-four took to her trusty social media pages to answer critics who seemed to be so confused.

Alongside a video of a huge walk-in fridge packed with food, Kim wrote, ‘I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here a little peak inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!’.

She also used her Instagram stories to give a tour of her pantry, which was filled with dozens of jars of dried foods like pasta, grains and rice.

We have to say, the organisation in this kitchen is actual goals 😍