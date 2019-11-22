'YOU'RE NOT HUMAN AT ALL'

Kim Kardashian has been trolled by fans who have insisted she has six toes on each foot.

The global megastar took to Twitter to share a photo of herself as she attended the American Influencer Awards.

Despite looking stunning in a figure hugging red dress, some of her followers were totally distracted by her feet.

As Kim bared her toes in a pair of red heels with transparent straps, trolls quickly responded to point out that she seems to be the owner of two too many.

‘U really have 6 toes on both feet LMAOO You’re not human at all,’ one claimed.

‘Why am I seeing 6 toes???’ asked another.

Kim is often accused of being twelve-toed by eagle eyed social media users, who insist each of her feet have an extra digit.

Back in October Kim posed on a red carpet beside husband Kanye West, once again wearing a pair of toe-baring heels and social media filled up with ‘six toe’ comments.

‘@KimKardashian looks amazing in this picture……But does she have 6 toes??? ‘ wrote one.

READ MORE:Kim Kardashian looks so insanely hot as she recreates entire scene from Legally Blonde for iconic Halloween look

While a second chipped in, ‘@KimKardashian I just wanna know, do you really have 6 toes???’

‘y’all why does kim have six toes,’ penned a third.

Defending Kim’s feet, a rep for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told Page Six, “The confusing illusion is the result not of Photoshop, but of the sideways angle of the star’s foot.”