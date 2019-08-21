Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner left with six toes in epic Photoshop fail

Hayley Minn

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have been mocked by their followers

Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner have been left with six toes in a suspected Photoshop fail on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sisters have a launched a perfume together, but clearly didn’t think to look over the promotional pictures for their new product.

Kim shared a picture of herself and her sister looking gorgeous in matching turquoise and pink bodysuits, showing off their famous figures – but there was one thing wrong.

Kim captioned the post: ‘Kylie’s favorite is the nude bottle, I think mine is the pink! She’s been wearing my perfumes forever so this collab is extra special because I know how much she loves the process.

‘Finding her perfect scent was impossible so we narrowed it down to her three favorites! Kkwfragrance.com Aug 23rd.’

And fans immediately noticed there were two too many toes in the image.

One follower simply asked, ‘Why you got six toes?’

And another laughed, ‘Am I tripping or does Kim have 6 toes? Someone explain, I’m so confused! I counted so many times!’

Even Perez Hilton commented, ‘That sixth toe is iconic.’

While it does look like Kim has six toes, a rep for the sisters insisted it wasn’t a Photoshop fail, but actually an optical illusion.

They told Page Six that the sideways angle of Kim and Kylie’s feet had led to the illusion that there were six toes on each foot.

Kim didn’t let the six toes chat dampen her spirits anyway, and continued to post more pictures to promote her new perfume.

Sat atop a pair of giant lips, she wrote, ‘Three different scents that smell so delicious! Red Lips is an opulent white floral, Pink Lips is a solar floral coconut & Nude Lips is a vanilla amber musk. Each scent is so juicy I don’t have any other words. I can’t wait for you guys to get them on Aug 23!’