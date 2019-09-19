Kimberley Wyatt has opened up on the possible Pussycat Doll reunion tour, telling us how she plans to juggle parenthood with being a 'doll'.

The 37-year-old singer, who joined the band in 2003 left the group in 2010, and speaking on the red carpet at London’s Savoy Hotel for the World Fashion Awards, the blonde beauty admitted she’s wanted the girls to reunite for a while.

After initially declaring she “cannot comment” on the reunion rumours, Kimberley went on to tease, ‘I’ve been wanting to do it for a few years now, I love the girls they’re all so talented and we love being on the stage together and the thought of it is amazing.’

But the soon to be mum-of-three, would have to juggle being a mum to daughters Willow, four, and Maple, aged two, and her unborn baby, who she has with husband Max Rogers should the girls – including pals Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Roberts – head out on the road in 2020.

It comes after reports Nicole has signed a £2m deal to return to the group for a world tour. A source said, ‘Nicole has long turned down offers for a reunion but with the ten-year anniversary of their hiatus passing, she finally said she was ready. Nicole was made a multi-million pound offer to re-join the group and was given a huge advance which made it impossible for her to turn down.’

Speaking about juggling motherhood with singing, Kimberley said, ‘I think you just have to take it in your stride each step at a time but it’s something I did in my past and to think there could be the possibility of sharing that with my husband and kids seems incredible, but I have no idea how it would work.’

But whether the dolls reunite in 2020 or not, Kimberley is thankful for the fans’ support.

‘The possibility of the Pussycat Dolls wouldn’t be real if it wasn’t for the fans around the world being so loving, supportive and amazing. I feel really thankful for that,’ she said.

So what’s so great about being a Pussycat Doll? Kimberley explained, ‘Just owning your power, space, making it ok to be sexy, confident, fierce and punk or whatever it might be, embracing yourself as well as you’re stage persona – it’s the best gig in the world.’

Let’s make this happen….