Kourtney Kardashian brands her child ‘out of control’ after nanny QUITS

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her 'out of control' daughter Penelope caused their nanny to quit.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star has three children – Penelope, Reign and Mason – with ex Scott Disick. But one of them is causing more mayhem than the others.

In the most recent episode of the hit reality TV show, Kourtney, 40, revealed Penelope often ‘black outs’ in rage and recently scratched their nanny.

‘I don’t even have a nanny anymore,’ Kourtney revealed to Scott during a parenting meeting.

‘She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control,’ Kourtney added. ‘I think she blacks out and does these wild things.’

Although Kourtney didn’t seem particularly worried about the situation, her mum Kris Jenner had her own concerns.

‘This is so much more serious than I think you realise,’ Kris said. ‘I had six kids … not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this.’

The news comes after Kourtney revealed that she might leave KUWTK. ‘At the current moment, I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good, but I definitely have my moments ’cause, I mean, life is short.’

But, sharing everything with the world can naturally take its toll. She explained: ‘Subconsciously, it makes us feel like, “When is it enough?'” And I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, “When is it enough?”‘

Kourtney and Scott continue to co-parent their children despite their split. He is now famously dating Sofia Richie – and Kourtney reportedly approves of the new couple.

‘It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,’ a source told PEOPLE. ‘The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.’