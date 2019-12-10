Awks...

Kardashian sisters, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim, were at loggerheads in the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim and Khloe were left reeling after they caught Kourtney out telling a rather awkward lie after they asked her where she was.

During one moment in the episode, mum-of-one Khloe began calling Kourt, who blanked her calls and eventually sent her a text reading, ‘With kids, call you later’.

While in most situations, being too busy with your little ones to take a call would seem like a totally valid excuse, Kourtney’s message left Khloe and Kim very unimpressed, down to the fact that her kids were with Khloe at the time.

Eeeek.

Naturally, Khloe began quizzing Kourtney’s two eldest kids, Mason, nine, and Penelope, seven, on the whereabouts of their mum, asking, “Why is your mum always ending my calls?”

Opening up about the awkward moment in a chat to the camera, Khloe ranted, “I cannot believe Kourtney just got caught in the craziest lie. You’re telling me that you’re with your kids. But your kids are at my place. Liar.”

Making sure to double check that Kourt wasn’t busy with her youngest son, four-year-old Reign, Khloe, who is mum to one-year-old daughter, True, checked in with Kourntey’s ex hubby, Scott Disick.

After finding out for good that Kourtney was kid-less and that Scott was looking after Reign, the sisters and close pal Malika Haqq began wondering who Kourtney could possibly be hanging out with.

The suspicion amongst the Kardashian siblings grew when they began to interrogate Kourtney about a mysterious love bite on her neck, leaving her fuming.

“My sisters are pretty nosy when it comes to anything in my life. I don’t know if they’re bored in their own lives and they want to live through my wild dating life that they think is going on,” Kourt raged.

“Like, come on, guys. Let’s get it together.”