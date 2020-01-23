Kourtney Kardashian admits her ‘wishes’ to have another baby

Kourtney Kardashian has spoken out about wanting to have another baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the admission on her Instagram page, after fans speculated that she was pregnant again.

Kourtney took to her Instagram page to share a snap with her 86 million followers while posing in her wardrobe.

The reality star was wearing a long-sleeved burnt orange body suit with her glossy hair draping over her shoulders.

‘Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch,’ the mum-of-three captioned her snap.

And fans were loving the post with it raking up nearly 1.4 million like and thousands of likes from fans congratulating the star on how good she looks.

However, some fans thought the TV star looked like she could have an emerging baby bump, with a number of followers convinced that she was pregnant in the photo.

‘Are u pregnant?😍,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Is that a bump I see😳🤰🏻’.

Others agreed, ‘Baby bump😍’, ‘Is she pregnant 🤷🏼♀️’, ‘are you pregnant 😍😍😍😍’, ‘Baby buuumpppp??? 😍😍😍’, ‘Is there a pouch? 🤰🏼’ and ‘You’re pregnant again?! Auwww 😍’.

And while Kardashian sister was quick to shut down the pregnancy rumours, she did admit that she ‘wishes’ she actually was.

Responding to one of the comments, Kourtney wrote, ‘No I wish’.

The TV star is already mum to 10-year-old Mason, seven-year-old Penelope and five-year-old Reign, all of whom she shares with ex-long term boyfriend Scott Disick, who also appeared in the series of E! Entertainment shows with her.

In a previous episode of the family’s infamous TV programme, Kourtney revealed plans to freeze her eggs in case she wanted to have more children in the future.

“I just feel like this is for safety,” she said. “I hope that going through all of this is worth it.

“I don’t want to put my body through something like this again,” continued Kourtney. “The emotions of it all are just a lot”.

“I’ve been so up and down emotional because I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” added the mum-of-three.

“It’s like crazy. I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. I’m so crazy, I can’t take it”.