What a vibe

Kardashian fans were left in hysterics yesterday when eldest sister of the clan, Kourtney, took to social media to share an utterly epic throwback photo.

As she counted down the days until the 25th of December, the 40-year-old reality icon shared an old school snap of a Christmas day passed.

In the nostalgic upload, Kourtney can be seen sat beside her now ultra famous sisters, Kim, 38, and Khloe, 35, looking like teenagers and sporting garish, matching, leopard print pyjama sets.

In the hilarious post, the Kardashian gals can be seen looking rather grumpy while unwrapping presents.

Giving a nod to her dark hairdo, complete with a strong full fringe, Kourt captioned the pic: ‘105 days until Christmas (this is not a wig).’

Clearly finding the childhood relic seriously funny, mum-of-one Khloe simply commented: ‘Hahahahaha.’

Of course, hundreds of loyal fans of the Los Angeles ladies took to the comment section to give their own opinion.

One laughed: ‘Omg living for the matching PJs and unamused faces 🤣😩🙌🏽,’ and a second chipped in: ‘This is iconic.’

This comes days after Kourtney shared another image of herself as a young woman, posing for the camera in her University of Arizona dorm room.

Rocking some funky blue eye shadow and a bright orange vest top, KK can be seen staring down at the floor for the edgy snapshot.

Serving some serious nineties vibes, the bedroom was complete with a huge Ausin Powers poster, provoking heaps of comments from her 81 million followers.

‘My main man austin powers in the back,’ one joked, while a second reckoned that the mum-of-three hasn’t changed at all since those days, insisting: ‘You look the same!’