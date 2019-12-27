Kris Jenner has experienced a hilarious mishap that fans are loving.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted making a laughable error while watching daughter Kim Kardashian’s Christmas party speech.

The infamous matriarch was seen trying to film her daughter’s moving speech on social media platform Instagram, using the app’s live video function.

However, it seems that the mumager made a slight mishap when trying to film the video, as she was facing her camera the wrong way.

Family friend of the Kardashians makeup artist Hrush Achemyan captured the comedic moment when filming Kim’s Christmas speech.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hrush shared a clip of Kim making her festive speech.

However, mum-of-six Kris steals the show with her hilarious accident.

Hrush is filming Kim while standing behind Kris, so viewers can clearly make out the proud mum’s mishap.

Kris can be seen in the background filming her own face with the front camera on on her phone, before struggling to figure out how to use Instagram Live.

“It’s our annual party that we’ve had since literally I was one year old,” Kim can be heard saying in the background, while her mother struggles with her social media video, “so I’m so grateful that we are now still doing it and we have all of our same family and friends here to be with us.”

And fans were loving the mishap, taking to Instagram to mock and praise her in equal measure.

‘Kris jenner missing kim’s entire speech while she tries to figure out how to use IG live is my new favorite thing,’ wrote one fan.

While another commented, ‘Kris Jenner is struggling with her Instagram Live 😂😂😂‘.

Another wrote, ‘kris jenner literally missing kim’s entire speech while she tries to figure out how to use instagram live‘.

While one added, ‘Kris Jenner trying to figure out how to make her Instagram live not on front camera for 30 seconds during @KimKardashian speech. You’re doing great sweetie‘.

Another fan gushed, ‘The way Kris Jenner is struggling to make Instagram live work is so cute omg😅❤️‘.

Just too adorable Kris!