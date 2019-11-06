Kris Jenner breaks down in tears as she addresses affair rumours

Kris has had enough of the accusations

If you’re in the loop with the Kardashian and Jenner families, it’s likely you’ll have heard the rumours that Kris Jenner once had an affair with O.J. Simpson.

It has even been alleged that O.J. is the biological father of her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

Both Kris, who was married to O.J.’s lawyer Robert Kardashian, and O.J himself have always denied the rumours, but is seems they have come back again to haunt Kris recently.

In the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the mum-of-six can be seen breaking down in tears as she is forced to hit back at another affair story around the anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson.

An emotional Kris explains, “They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J. That f*cking piece of sh*t. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumours get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

Going on to confess that she finds it hard to believe that the rumours are still swirling, the iconic reality star adds, “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner divides fans as she dresses baby Stormi in shocking Halloween outfit

Admitting that she has had enough this time once and for all, Kris goes on to say, “I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumours to be flying around out there. It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”