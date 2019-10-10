Hot mama

Kim Kardashian wowed fans when she shared a throwback photo of her mum, Kris Jenner, yesterday.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star gave her 148 million followers a glimpse into 63-year-old Kris’ younger years, posting an old school snap of the mum-of-six.

In the old school photo, the iconic ‘momager’ can be seen posing in a skimpy Zebra print bikini, showing off her body after giving birth to son Rob around 32 years ago.

Captioning the sweet snap of very joyful looking Kris, Kim wrote, ‘I mean… who is hotter than my mom after giving birth to brother!’

Naturally, hordes of Kardashian-Jenner fans began to swoon over the sizzling hot image.

One wrote, ‘Amazing body, after giving birth!!! My goodness!’ while a second chipped in, ‘Damn!!! She’s looks amazing 🔥🔥🔥.’

‘Love your mom she’s gorgeous!! Is & always was a boss. If I could only meet one person from your family it would be @krisjenner Love all of you. But omg your mom is unbelievably amazing 💕,’ gushed a third.

The nostalgic upload comes weeks after Kris shared a series of utterly hilarious video of Kim’s best moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The clips included the footage of hysterical Kim sobbing in the ocean after losing one of her seriously expensive piece of jewellery, shrieking, “Oh my God, I’m going to cry, my diamond earring!”

In another iconic clip, she can be seen thumping her sister Khloe with her hand bag and yelling, “Don’t be fu***ng rude.”

Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, ‘So many good ones,’ while a second admitted that Kimmy K is actually a right laugh, adding, ‘Kim honestly is quite funny😂😂😂😂.’