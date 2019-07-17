Kylie Jenner accused of editing sexy swimwear snaps: ‘Photoshop fail!’

‘Look at how the ground magically goes up around their hips,' one fan commented





Kylie Jenner has been accused of editing her latest hot swimwear snaps as she enjoys a sunshine holiday with friends.

The Lip Kit entrepreneur and a group of girlfriends are currently on her Kylie Skin holiday in Turks and Caicos, where she’s been keeping her 140 million followers updated with her every very luxurious move.

However, some of her fans have accused the KUWTK star of altering her latest sexy snaps, including one photo that sees Kylie and Anastasia Karanikolaou AKA Stassi both wearing matching powder blue outfits as they relax on a sofa that has striped cushions on it.

One of her followers pointed to the uneven lines and wrote: ‘Next time you Photoshop your pictures make sure you’re not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes.’

‘Photoshop fail Kylie,’ another said.

Alongside another picture of them wearing the same outfits as they take a stroll in the luscious grounds of their plush digs, another wrote: ‘Look at how the ground magically goes up around their hips.’

And a third said: ‘Apparently they didn’t notice the concrete bending behind them.’

It comes just a few days after Kylie took some time out from soaking up the sun to reflect on her life in the limelight.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Kylie admitted that growing up in the spotlight has meant she has lost friends and battled mental health issues.

The 21-year-old reality star also opened up about becoming a mother to one-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie wrote: ‘I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal.

‘I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs.’

Continuing to pour her heart out, Kylie told fans that she’s still like everyone else, adding: ‘I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface.’

Rounding off the touching message, the make-up mogul offered up some advice: ‘be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.’