Poor Kylie

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram earlier today to make a seriously heartbreaking confession.

The self-made billionaire is currently enjoying a luxurious trip to the paradise islands of Turks and Caicos for the launch of her new skin care range, Kylie Skin.

But despite her idyllic location, Kylie has been reflecting on the impacts that fame and mental health have had on her life.

Taking to social media to share a gorgeous snap of herself standing beside the ocean at sun set, Kylie penned very honest caption to share with her 140 million followers.

Wearing her heart on her sleeve for the emotional post, Kylie made the tragic admission that growing up in the spotlight has meant she has lost friends and suffered from mental health issues.

The 21-year-old reality star also touched on the tribulations of becoming a mother to one-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

She wrote: ‘I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was “sanity” to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs.’

Continuing to open up, Kylie urged her fans to realise that she is simply a human with an imperfect life, adding: ‘I felt like i had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface.’

Rounding off the touching message, the make-up mogul left her fans with some deep advice: ‘be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.’