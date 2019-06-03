The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was very worried

Kylie Jenner was forced to rush her baby daughter Stormi to hospital after she suffered an allergic reaction.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardshians star took her 15 month old to the emergency room on Sunday when she suddenly fell ill.

Thankfully, Stormi has since made a full recovery and is back at home with Kylie and her dad Travis Scott.

Telling her fans what had happened, following the ordeal, Kylie shared a picture of her daughter fast asleep, writing: ‘Spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

She added: ‘Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.’

It is not yet known what caused Stormi’s allergic reaction, but back in April, it was reported that Kylie’s sister Kim Kardashian rushed her son Saint West to hospital with a suspected allergic reaction too.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Three-year-old Saint needed treatment after his family feared he had reacted to grass he was playing on.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan goes on EPIC rant as he says ‘self-made’ billionaire Kylie Jenner ‘is as dim as a lump of bread’

Momager Kris Jenner revealed that she and Kim rushed the youngster to E.R. in Palm Springs, telling Refinery 29: ‘We went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass.

‘We ended up in the E.R., but all is well, we figured it out.’

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi in February 2018 and Kylie has fully embraced her role as a doting mother – and she’s even got her name tattooed on her arm.

Kylie has also been telling everyone about her baby daughter’s seriously grown-up taste in food – with a love of sushi from Nobu.

Kylie said: ‘Stormi loves sushi. I’ll take her to Nobu … I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it’s all gone. She eats all the edamame.

‘She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice.’