Kylie Jenner bares ALL in saucy snap with Travis Scott

Trying to break the internet, are we Kylie?

The Kardashian clan are no strangers to stripping off for the camera, and now 22-year-old Kylie Jenner has followed in her famous sister’s footsteps.

Taking to Instagram, the billionaire beauty mogul shared her most revealing snap yet – leaving little to the imagination.

The mum-of-one posed wearing nothing but a cowboy hat while cosied up to her rapper baby daddy, Travis Scott.

She simply captioned the post: ‘When Houston meets L.A .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon’, revealing that the love birds will soon grace the cover of the top-shelf magazine.

Travis can be seen topless, lovingly embracing Kylie, but the star of the show is his beau’s famous backside – giving sister, Kim, a run for her money.

Kylie is the second of her sisters to strip off for Playboy magazine, following Kim’s cover back in December 2007 in the wake of her infamous sex tape scandal with then-boyfriend Ray J.

The Playboy shoot follows rumours that Kylie – whose first pregnancy was considered one of the best kept secrets of this decade – is pregnant with baby number two.

Both Kylie and Travis have made it no secret that they want a sibling for one-year-old Stormi, who they conceived after just three weeks of dating.

Fans were convinced that they heard the youngest of the famous sister’s announcing her second pregnancy in the background of a video at Khloe’s birthday celebrations in June.

The self-made billionaire also added fuel to the fire back in March when she wished Travis a happy birthday: ‘I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday 🎉🎁 let’s f**k around and have another baby.’

But there’s no sign of a growing baby bump in the pair’s saucy snap so it looks like Stormi might have to wait a little longer for a brother or sister.

Words by Ari Longson.