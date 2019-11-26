Dinner party guest goals...

We thought that the Kardashian/Jenner family Thanksgiving dinner was the one we wanted to attend.

But youngest sister of the squad Kylie Jenner has changed our minds after hosting her very own Friendsgiving dinner for all of her pals.

Kylie threw the lavish dinner party for all of her nearest and dearest, including oldest sister, Kendall Jenner.

After decking out the table with candles, flowers and ceramic pumpkins, Kylie popped a name tag in front of each friend’s place at the table.

As Kendall and Kylie shared snapshots of the spread on social media, a place card reading ‘Beyoncé’ could be seen, leaving fans in a frenzy online.

‘BEYONCÉ GOING TO KYLIE FRIENDSGIVING?!?!?!?!’ one wrote.

‘Beyoncé really went to Kylie Jenners Friendsgiving and I’m shaking at the thought of the abundance of wealth and beauty that is in that room,’ added another.

Meanwhile others were sceptical that the real Destiny’s Child star would be round at Kylie’s for a meal.

‘Kylie having Beyoncé over for Friendsgiving? I don’t buy it,’ penned a Twitter user.

Luckily, all of the confusion was soon confirmed, when Kendall revealed the name written on her own card.

Supermodel Kendall’s read ‘Daddy Long Legs’, so it’s likely the ‘Beyoncé’ in attendance was just somebody else with a very epic nickname.

Joining in on the jokey naming, Kylie gave herself ‘600 mill’, referencing the huge amount she sold half of her Kylie Cosmetics brand for.

The 22-year-old, who is mum to baby daughter Stormi, became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire after flogging 51% of the company, so it’s only natural she’s proud of the money making moment