So HOT

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram last night to share an utterly sizzling snap with her 139 million followers.

Donning a bright green lingerie set, Kylie, 21, flashed her perky bum for the camera, giving fans a peek of her tiny thong as it poked out of her tight, blue jeans.

Lounging on a plush pile of cushions, the Kardashian-Jenner sister closed her eyes as the sultry image was snapped from above.

Captioning the seriously sexy photo, mum-of-one Kylie simply penned: ‘☁️9.’

Supporters of the self-made billionaire babe were quick to shower her with praise over the steamy snapshot.

View this post on Instagram ☁️9 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 26, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT

One loyal fan commented: ‘woah i definitely was not expecting this🔥🔥🔥🔥 so hot,’ while another chipped in: ‘Wow Beautiful 💚💚💚.’

Meawhile, other followers were concerned over the comfort of Kylie’s knickers, with one joking: ‘That wedgie must be intense lol,’ and one more sarcastically piping up to say: ‘That thong looks so comfortable.’

The jaw dropping upload comes days after Kylie, who shares one-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, hit back at claims she bragged about her wealth to sportsman Alex Rodriguez at the Met Gala.

Alex previously told Sports Illustrated that whilst sat with her she had talked about lipstick, Instagram and how rich she is.

But social media sensation Kylie slammed the accusations on Twitter, saying: ‘Umm no I didn’t. We only spoke about Game of Thrones.’

The 43-year-old baseball player, who is hubby to pop diva J-Lo, was quick to take to the internet to back track on the comments about Kylie’s cash.

Replying to her message, he wrote: ‘OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.’

Erm, awks!