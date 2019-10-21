'OOOOO THAT BODY'

Amid news of her break up from boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner clearly decided it was time for some lounging around in a bikini.

The self-made billionaire, who shares one-year-old daughter Stormi with the rapper, took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap with fans days after the break up came to light.

Baring her peachy bum in a skimpy pink bikini, Kylie, 22, posed for the camera on a sun lounger beside a crystal blue swimming pool.

Captioning the sexy snap, the reality mega star wrote, ‘getaway 💗✨☀️’

In a second upload, the make-up mogul sat poolside beside stunning gal pal, Yris Palmer, penning, ‘girls trip 💓’

Of course, the fiery image raked in heaps of gushing comments from Kylie’s adoring followers.

‘OOOOO THAT BODY,’ swooned one, while a second chipped in, ‘Absolutely beautiful 😍 😍.’

Kylie was forced to hit back at rumours that she was spending time with her ex beau Tyga following her split from Travis, after she was allegedly spotted at his recording studio.

Taking to Twitter, she set the record straight, ‘The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.’

She also reassured fans that she and Travis are on good terms, insisting that Stormi is their main priority.

‘Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority.’