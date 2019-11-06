Kim Kardashian's sister and the Take Care singer are apparently dating

Kylie Jenner only split from her long-term boyfriend Travis Scott – and father of her baby Stormi – in October.

However, now rumours have started swirling that the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has started dating singer Drake – after she attended his 33rd birthday party.

After having an “initial attraction”, Drake and Kylie have started regularly seeing each other one month after her split, according to insiders.

A source told People: “He and Kylie have been spending time together recently.

“They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

And it wasn’t just Drake’s 33rd birthday that Kylie was seen at, having also been spotted at Drake’s Halloween party, where she apparently stayed “super late.”

Some sources insisted the pair’s relationship is simply just “friendly” but another insider claimed they’ve definitely been seeing each other “romantically”.

Kylie confirmed she and Travis had split up at the beginning of October, insisting their daughter Stormi was their main focus.

She wrote, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

She also put rumours that she went to see Tyga at the studio he was recording at to rest, explaining that it was less dramatic than what people might think.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she said.

Kylie’s statement followed reports that the couple had decided to take a break to have some space apart.

“It’s not a firm split,” a source told E! News. “They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month.”

Speaking about why the pair had decided to take some time apart, the source continued, “They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis,” adding that “Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”