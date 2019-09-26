The make-up guru has been 'dizzy and nauseous'

There’s no doubt Kylie Jenner is a busy woman, but the 22-year-old is thought to have been rushed to hospital with an ‘intense illness.’

The make-up guru has apparently been suffering with ‘severe, flu-type symptoms’ for the past few days, before seeking treatment.

An insider told TMZ that Kylie had come down with ‘nausea and dizziness’ and has been receiving ‘top notch’ treatment from doctors.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Kylie revealed on Twitter that she would have to miss her upcoming appearance for the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing because of the illness.

Apologising to fans, she wrote: ‘Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier.

MORE: Kylie Jenner makes surprising confession about her and Travis Scott’s sex life

‘Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.

‘Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event.

‘I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys.

‘Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to [be] an epic event and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!’

The reality star was also reportedly forced to pull out of the Emmy Awards at the weekend as she was too ill to make her appearance, leaving sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian to take to the stage without her.

Get well soon, Kylie!