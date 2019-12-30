PURE FLAMES 🔥🔥

Kylie Jenner never lets fans down when it comes to super hot pictures on her Instagram page, but she’s really outdone herself for the ‘last thirst trap’ of 2019.

The youngest of the Kardashian Jenner brood took to social media to share a picture of herself in lingerie, and she looks insanely hot!

Alongside the picture, she wrote, ‘just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤’.

But while many fans were commenting how sexy the beauty mogul looks, others noticed that Travis posted ‘LOL’ on his Instagram story minutes after she shared the pic.

On Twitter, one said, ‘Travis Scott posts “LOL” on a black screen right after Kylie Jenner posted her sexy Instagram pictures.’

Another wrote, ‘Kylie dropped a thirst trap and all Travis said was “Lol”. King. No negative energy 2020.’

A third added, ‘Travis posting “lol” on a black screen after Kylie’s IG post has me CRYING LMFAOOOOOO as you should Kylie.’

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner under fire for presents they bought for their kids North West and Stormi

Of course the rapper could be responding to something else entirely, and we’ll probably never find out – sigh.

The two share one-year-old Stormi Webster, who was born in February 2018 – a pregnancy which has been dubbed the ‘best kept secret’ in showbiz, since Kylie managed to only confirm it after the birth.

The pair revealed they had gone their separate ways in October, and have since done their best to co-parents little Stormi.

Responding to the split rumours, ‘Kylie wrote on Twitter at the time, Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority’.

She also responded to rumours she was back with ex Tyga, by writing, ‘The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.’