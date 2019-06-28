Did the youngest self-made billionaire reveal some very big news?

Kylie Jenner fans are convinced the reality star might be expecting her second baby.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians beauty, who is already mum to 18-month-old Stormi Webster, has sparked baby rumours after fans were convinced they heard her reveal the exciting news in a video from sister Khloe’s birthday.

Khloe celebrated turning 35 yesterday, and in true Kardashian style she was thrown an incredibly lavish pink-themed party by her nearest and dearest.

Naturally, Khloe and her friends all uploaded clips from the extravagant bash to Instagram.

However, one clip in question has now be singled out because Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans reckon they can hear Kylie saying ‘I’m pregnant’.

Kylie, 21, is yet to confirm or deny the rumours, but what’s certain is that she has made no secret of the fact she’s keen to have another child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

The youngest self-made billionaire hinted at having baby number two when she wished Travis happy birthday earlier this year.

‘Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,’ she wrote on Instagram.

‘My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f**k around and have another baby.’

While a source added to E! News: ‘Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently.

‘She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother.’

Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi in February of last year after the reality star kept her pregnancy hidden from her fans.