Kylie Jenner flashes pregnancy bump in adorable new Instagram post

Pregnant Kylie is a vibe 🤰

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram today to share a gorgeous old photograph throwing it back to the days of being pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

In the pose-y polaroid pic the self made billionare can be seen wearing a plain white underwear set with her round baby bump on show.

Captioning the image Kylie swooned over the special time when one-year-old Stormi was growing inside her, writing, ‘I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.’

Kylie recently confirmed that she and Stormi’s father Travis Scott had parted ways, so it’s no wonder she’s looking up to the women close to her at the moment.

Going on to give a sweet shout out to her own mother, the mum-of-one penned, ‘Tag a strong woman in your life 💓 @krisjenner.’

Responding to the adorable tribute, Kardashian mom-ager Kris wrote, ‘I love you so much 😍.’

This comes just days after Kylie wowed fans when she shared a glimpse inside a sun soaked getaway.

Baring her enviable curves while sat poolside in a tiny pink bikini, Kylie posed for a red hot photo.

Captioning the sexy snap, the reality mega star wrote, ‘getaway 💗✨☀️’

In a second upload, the make-up mogul sat on a sun lounger beside stunning gal pal, Yris Palmer, penning, ‘girls trip 💓’

Of course, the fiery image raked in heaps of gushing comments from Kylie’s adoring followers.

‘OOOOO THAT BODY,’ swooned one, while a second chipped in, ‘Absolutely beautiful 😍 😍.’