So sweet!

Kylie Jenner has treated her fans to an unseen snap back from when she was pregnant with her daughter Stormi.

In the throwback post, Kylie can be seen baring her growing baby bump in a black crop top and a pair of maroon red joggers, posing for the camera with a smouldering pout.

The billionaire make up mogul, 22, and her ex boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter Stormi back in Feburary 2018, with Kylie having kept her pregnancy a secret from the public.

Beside the sweet photo shared with her 156 million followers, Kylie penned a touching message to her daughter, who is set to turn two next month.

‘Throwback🤰🏻pregnant with my baby girl. I can’t believe my daughter will be two soon..🖤 #stormi.’

‘You looked so beautiful pregnant ♥️,’ one of Kylie’s fans commented underneath the upload.

‘The time flies 😍,’ added another.

Meawhile, other commenters were taken by surprise, mistaking the bump snap for Kylie announcing her second pregnancy.

‘I seriously thought you were pregnant again 😍,’ remarked one.

‘I got all excited for a min there,’ said a second.

A third even suggested a rather wild theory, writing, ‘Plot twist: she’s actually pregnant but she’s posting pictures like if it’s a throwback so that she doesn’t have to hide it.’

This comes after Kylie was slammed on social media for sharing a photo of a pair of mink fur sliders, moments after she mourned the loss of animals in the Australian bush fires.

After snapping her Louis Vuitton shoes, worth over £1000, the reality mega star shared an emotional tribute to the country’s loss of wild life, writing, ‘This breaks my heart.’

Slamming Kylie for the posts, one irritated Tweeter wrote, ‘Rich people are so disconnected it’s unreal.’

‘Seeing kylie jenner post about the koalas being killed by the fires in australia followed by a picture of her wearing mink sandals on her instagram story really made me realize the extent to which the kardashian family’s stupidity reaches,’ raged a second.