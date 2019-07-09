Kylie Jenner to be ‘pregnant again by the end of 2019’

Another Jenner baby could be arriving soon

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott are ready to bring on baby number two, it has been reported.

Kylie, 21 and rapper Travis, 28, had only been together for a matter of months when reality star Kylie fell pregnant with the couple’s first baby, Stormi.

Now it has been claimed that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and her beau are ready to welcome another tot into the world, so that one-year-old baby Stormi can have a brother or sister to bond with.

A source revealed: ‘She wants Stormi to have a sibling close to her age and would love another girl so they can have the bond she has with sister Kendall.

‘She would totally be okay if she happened to get pregnant soon.’

The insider continued to tell Hollywood Life: ‘She has always said she’d love to get pregnant before 2019 is done, so nobody would be surprised if she was. There was actually a moment this spring where she thought she was pregnant, but it ended up being a false alarm. She and Travis are not necessarily trying, but if it happens, it happens, and they’d be elated.’

Baby Stormi recently posed beside mummy Kylie and the self-made billionaire’s mum, Kris Jenner, for an adorable photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

As the trio of generations posed for the iconic magazine cover, Kylie gave an insight into how life as a parent has altered her relationship with those closest to her, especially her own mother and mom-ager, Kris.

‘When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,’ Kylie revealed in the interview for the publication.

‘Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids.’