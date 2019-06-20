The scandal plays out on KUWTK

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were best friends for years.

But the pair’s friendship was rocked back in February when it emerged Jordyn had hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The scandal is now playing out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and an upcoming episode shows the famous sisters discussing the betrayal.

‘Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of,’ Khloé says in the clip. ‘Look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.’

Kylie then revealed she confronted Jordyn about it, adding: ‘I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, like, “I’m scared of you now. That you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face,'” she said.

‘And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about, like, “You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t even thinking about yourself.”‘

Kylie continued: ‘Look what you did. You can do whatever, but when it effects my family, me, that’s when it’s a problem.’

Kim said she thought Jordyn should have been more apologetic to Khloe.

‘But I also think the tone of not ever saying sorry,’ the mum-of-four said. ‘Like, I would have been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like ‘F**k, I don’t know what the f**k I was doing. Holy s**t, I’m a f**king idiot.'”

Jordyn eventually addressed the drama on Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk, where she fiercely denied sleeping with Tristan.

According to Jordyn, it was a kiss ‘on the lips, no tongues’.