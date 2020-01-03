Kylie Jenner shares sexy pics as she rings in the New Year

Kylie Jenner went all out when celebrating her New Year.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemed to have quite the blow out to celebrate the coming of the new decade.

And she wasn’t shy in sharing it.

Kylie took to her Instagram page to share snaps showing her celebrating her New Year’s Eve with friends.

The reality star wowed in a tight glitzy silver sequinned dress with thin cami straps and a plunging neckline.

The beauty mogul donned long leopard print nails, holding her phone to her head with a look of pain on her face, writing alongside the post, ‘when the tequila hits 😂🎉🎈🥂’.

Kylie also uploaded a second photo, which fans could swipe through to, sexily flaunting the plunging neckline of her dress.

The mum-of-one wore a sparkly necklace around her neck, alongside one branded with the name of her 23-month-old daughter Stormi.

And fans were loving the sexy snaps, with the post raking up nearly eight million likes and almost 30,000 comments from followers flooding the star with complements.

‘Very beautiful,’ wrote one, while another added, ‘Queeeeeeeeeen 😍😍😍’.

‘How is it that you still manage to look gorgeous in those pics,’ asked another.

Others wrote, ‘💯💯💯’, ‘❤️❤️❤️’, ‘Wow…🔥’ and‘🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥’.

Just days before, the TV star took to her Instagram page and sizzled with a super sexy snap.

To mark the end of 2019, Kylie posted her ‘last thirst trap‘ of the year to her page, writing, ‘just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤‘.

The TV star wowed as she lay on her bed lingerie clad with a full face of makeup.

And fans and friends were loving the snap, with Sofia Richie, who is currently seeing Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, writing, ‘Watch out 2020🔥‘.

‘You are 🔥,’ wrote one fan, while another wrote, ‘Omg life 🔥🔥’.

Others added, ‘Yessssss 🙌🏼’, ‘Kylie, you look amazing as always’ and ‘❤️❤️❤️❤️‘.