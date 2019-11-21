Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye for most of her life.

The TV star and beauty mogul rose to fame on her family’s reality show, E! Entertainment hit Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 17-series show hit screens back in 2007, when Kylie was only 10 years old, and has followed the large family through all of their major and minor life events, including weddings, breakups, births and engagements.

So throughout the last 12 years fans have watched the youngest Kardashian sibling, who is the younger sister of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, grow from a young pre-teen to an adult woman.

And fans are shocked at the transformation the now 22-year-old has undergone over the years.

Instagram account celebbeforeafter, which posts before and after photos of high-profile faces who have been in the public eye for a number of years, posted a series of side-by-side snaps of the Kylie Cosmetics creator.

The post, which features photos of Kylie in a range of different outfits, including a host of figure-hugging numbers and a bikini, was captioned, ‘KYLIE JENNER BODY TRANSFORMATION 2012 / 2019

And fans are shocked by the eight before and after creations that show how much the TV star’s looks have changed over last seven years.

‘Whatttt the,’ wrote one astounded fan, while another commented, ‘I mean, I’d be showing it off too so 🤷🏻‍♀️but wow didn’t realize how severe the change was’.

Many even suggested that the star has used cosmetic surgery to achieve her current look, with comments including, ‘Damn!! Money is everything! I didn’t expect so many changes 🙈’, ‘The power of money. We’re not ugly guys we’re just poor’ and ‘I think it’s awesome that people have the option of buying what genetics didnt give’.

However, other jumped to Kylie’s defence saying that the mum-of-one’s looks had as she’d gone through puberty, with some adding that she had achieved the look through exercise.

‘It’s her body. Her choice,’ wrote one fan.

‘That’s her way of being confident. Who cares. All that matters is attitude and morals’.