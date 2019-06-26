The Lip Kit founder wanted to set the record straight

Kylie Jenner has hit back at Alex Rodrieguez’s claims she bragged about her wealth at the Met Gala back in May.

A-Rod had previously told Sports Illustrated that whilst sat with her she had talked about lipstick, Instagram and how rich she is.

But the Kylie Cosmetics founder has since taken to Twitter to defend herself.

‘’Umm no I didn’t,’ she wrote. ‘We only spoke about Game of Thrones.’

Responding just a few hours later, Alex seemed happy to walk back the comments taking to social media himself to agree with her version of events.

He wrote: ‘OMG that’s right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.’

The former professional baseball player had been sat at the same table as Kylie alongside a star studded line-up including his fiance Jennifer Lopez, British hunk Idris Elba and Italian fashion designer Donatelle Verasce.

Last year Forbes magazine labelled Kylie Jenner the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, at just 21 years old.

The magazine cited the mega influencer’s cosmetics line, which even when conservatively estimated is valued at a whopping $900 million dollars.

However, the decision to label Kylie as self-made was not without controversy as some argued her celebrity status and the Kardashian brand meant she got a huge head start in the world of business.

Kylie had originally started the cosmetics line back in 2015 with just three lip kits, growing the brand in largely by utilising her social media following.

Like other members of the Kardashian clan, Kylie is a huge influencer.

She’s been known to charge up to $1 million dollars per sponsored post placing her comfortably at the top of the Instagram rich list.

Words: Sam Whitworth