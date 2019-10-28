'What have you done to that poor child?'

Kylie Jenner has split the opinions of fans by dressing her one-year-old daughter Stormi in a replica of her 2019 Met Gala outfit.

The tiny tot, who is the child of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott, was snapped for social media as she rocked a copy cat version of the look her mum wore to the prestigious US event.

As her daughter toddled around in a purple feather detailed dress and bright lilac wig, the self-made billionaire took to Instagram to share the moment with her millions of fans.

Captioning the upload, Kylie made it clear that she was finding the situation too cute to handle.

‘My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!’ she wrote.

Taking to the comments section, heaps of the make-up mogul’s followers swooned over her very glam looking little one, while others slammed her for the decision to dress Stormi as herself.

‘Omg she is soooo cute!!! 😍😍😍♥️,’ gushed one, and another added, ‘OMG 😍😍😍 i cant handle this 😘😘😘😘.’

Meanwhile, others were very disapproving.

‘Why are you putting her in to that just give her normal nice clothes,’ remarked one.

‘What have you done to that poor child,’ added another.

A third angrily chipped in, ‘You can tell how uncomfortable she is and wants to cry.. she is a child and that’s what she should be. You are stealing her youth! Also is the sound off bc she’s not happy and you’re telling her to smile?’

‘Bruh she’s soooo cute 😍 but she doesn’t look very happy not gonna lie I feel like she’s feeling tortured…there’s a lot going on there and i don’t think she feels comfortable…’ penned one more.