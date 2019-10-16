'They so getting BACK TOGETHER'

Kylie Jenner fans were left in shock this month when it was confirmed that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott had called time on their romance.

The 22-year-old self-made billionaire took to Twitter to announce that the couple, who share one-year-old daughter Stormi together, were still on good terms and focussing on their little one.

She wrote, ‘Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi.. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.’

Now though, eagle eyed Kylie supporters reckon that she and Travis may have rekindled their love.

This comes after the rapper shared a video of little Stormi on his Instagram, and fans were quick to mention that they thought they could hear Kylie’s voice in the background, speculating that the super star pair had patched things up.

It is thought the reality babe can be heard asking, “Is that Daddy Stormi?”

After a fan account reposted the video, comments insisting Kylie and Travis were spending time together flooded in.

‘I think Kylie’s there too. that’s her phone I recognised the phone case, it looks familiar,’ pointed out one.

‘Kylie in the background?’ asked a second, while one more excitedly wrote, ‘They so getting BACK TOGETHER PERIODT PERIODT.’

This follows news that Kylie was forced to deny that she and her former boyfriend Tyga were sparking romance, after she was alleged to be spotted outside of his recording studio in the middle of the night.

Taking to Twitter to hit back at the rumours that there was more to the story, the make-up mogul wrote, ‘The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.’