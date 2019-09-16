Kylie's sex life is as hot as ever

Kylie Jenner has opened up about how her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s sex life is going since they became parents.

The 22-year-old reality mega star and the 28-year-old rapper welcomed their first daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world back in February 2018.

Rumour has it that things between the sheets can cool down for couples when a baby makes an appearance, but apparently that wasn’t the case when Kylie and Travis became first-time parents.

As part of her appearance on the cover of Playboy’s Pleasure issue, the self-made billionaire posed for a seriously sizzling photo shoot with Travis acting as the Creative Director and also sat down to be interviewed by her beau himself.

Chatting all things sex and parenthood, the pair admitted that Stormi’s birth hasn’t hindered their enthusiasm in the bedroom.

Gushing over her relationship with Travis, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said: ‘We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life.

‘Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend.

‘Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.’

Aw!

Confirming that their sex life is alive and well, Travis added: ‘A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience.’

Agreeing, Kylie laughed: ‘Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumour to be wrong,’ before revealing that she feels that Travis has helped her to ‘embrace her sexuality’ during motherhood.

‘You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,’ she explained.

‘You can be sexy and still be a bad*ss mom.’

Preach, Ky!